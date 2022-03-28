Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Price Reaches $3.85 on Top Exchanges

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded up 100.7% against the dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00008049 BTC on major exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

