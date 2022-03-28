UBS Group Cuts Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 880

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 910 ($11.98) to GBX 880 ($11.59) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a report on Friday. Investec assumed coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.65) to GBX 801 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $797.00.

Shares of Redrow stock remained flat at $$8.55 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

