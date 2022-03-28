TCW Group Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
XPeng stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 509,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
