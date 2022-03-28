TCW Group Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 509,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,154. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

