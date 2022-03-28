Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $5.86 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $5.86 billion and $587.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00198273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00027510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.56 or 0.07113792 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,010 coins and its circulating supply is 24,687,940,599 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

