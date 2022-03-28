Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) to Sell

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGFY. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Agrify from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

AGFY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.76. 22,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agrify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 278.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

