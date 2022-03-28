Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Decreases By 58.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,341,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 8,102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,392.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leonardo from €7.20 ($7.91) to €6.65 ($7.31) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FINMF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

