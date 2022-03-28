Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in March

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,907.3 days.

Shares of EMBVF stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Monday. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

