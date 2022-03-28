Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ealixir stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir (Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.