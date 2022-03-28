Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ealixir stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.
About Ealixir
