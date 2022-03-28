Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 68.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 157.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

