$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $135,964.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,817 shares of company stock valued at $637,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,305,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $45.50. 3,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,576. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

