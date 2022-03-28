TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. upped their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

