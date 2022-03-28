Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Jonathan Neale Buys 199,870 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Neale bought 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,312.53).
LON:FTC traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 10.28 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,141,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Filtronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.16. The firm has a market cap of £22.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.43.
