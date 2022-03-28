Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Jonathan Neale Buys 199,870 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Neale bought 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,312.53).

LON:FTC traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 10.28 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,141,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Filtronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.16. The firm has a market cap of £22.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.43.

Get Filtronic alerts:

About Filtronic (Get Rating)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.