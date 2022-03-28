Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ KVSA remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

