TCW Group Inc. Acquires 2,612 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,007. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

