Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

SNPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

