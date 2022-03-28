Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 129,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,463. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

