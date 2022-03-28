Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Down 59.5% in March

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,772,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 19,183,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SBRCY stock remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $21.63.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

