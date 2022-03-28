Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.7 days.

Meliá Hotels International stock remained flat at $$7.30 on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.23) to €8.50 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

