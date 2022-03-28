TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 39,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

