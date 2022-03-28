Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 7,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,603. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

