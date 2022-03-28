Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vonage posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,077 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 105,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Vonage has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

