Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will post $718.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the highest is $731.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.32. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.23.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

