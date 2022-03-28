OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OSW traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.