SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,460. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

