TCW Group Inc. Buys 24,678 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $236.16. 5,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,891. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.80 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average of $258.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.