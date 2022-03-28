TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. 146,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.