OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OOEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.