John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading Down 7.8%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.62 and last traded at $40.62. 3,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 51,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
