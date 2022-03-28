TCW Group Inc. Acquires 53,558 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,218,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $194.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

