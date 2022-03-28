Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Declines By 58.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.