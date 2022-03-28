Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 45.1% in March

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.49. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $19.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

