IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Down 55.4% in March

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,403. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company develops INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.