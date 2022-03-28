iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,552,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

