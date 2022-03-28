TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,418 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $221.91. 94,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

