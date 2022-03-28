DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $220,669.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $220,669.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,917.98 or 1.00085177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

