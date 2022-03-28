Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to announce $92.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.68 million and the highest is $92.40 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $369.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Quantum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 11,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,244. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

