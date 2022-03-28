$24.80 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will post $24.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $24.90 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

