TCW Group Inc. Boosts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after buying an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.58.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

