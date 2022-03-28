Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.15

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 2684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.