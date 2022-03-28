Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.91. 6,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 463,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.