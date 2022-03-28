Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.91. 6,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 463,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
