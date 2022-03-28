Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.52

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 7.52 and last traded at 7.70, with a volume of 164359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,828,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

