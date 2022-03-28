Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 6.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The firm has a market cap of $515.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

