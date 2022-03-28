Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ PTRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 13,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Partners Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

