Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 75,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,065,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

