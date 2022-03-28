$3.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) to report earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the highest is $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. 43,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

