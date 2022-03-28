Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will announce $35.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $172.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

