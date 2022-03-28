Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Grows By 82.4%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMCF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

