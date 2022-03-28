Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $268.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $268.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.87 or 0.07130480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00274673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00798717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.76 or 0.00456925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00421045 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

