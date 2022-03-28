Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.49 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $40.18. 69,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.