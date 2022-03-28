TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 236,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $47.81. 435,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,870,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

